Brooklyn Woman Attempts Murder Infant On IG; ‘Mad’ At Babys Father! (Graphic)

A Brooklyn NY woman appears to have attempted to murder her own 6 month old baby, has learned. And the evil woman live-streamed the heinous criminal act.

WE WARN YOU THE VIDEO IS EXTREMELY GRAPHIC – TRIGGER WARNING

A disturbing video has been circulating all over social media today, showing a woman attempting to suffocate a 6 month old baby. learned that the video has already been viewed more than 20,000,000 times.

According to multiple social media reports, the woman – whose Facebook page describes as living in Brooklyn – posted a series of messages criticizing her babys father, before uploading the heinous video.

Nicki Minaj BUYS SON A $4,000 STROLLER FOR CHRISTMAS – CUTE

After going on a long rant about being “disrespected”, the mom appears to have done the unthinkable. In an apparent attempt to “get back” at her baby’s father, the mom allegedly tries to suffocate the couple’s 6 month old child on Instagram Live.

has passed the video and all related screenshots to the New York Police department.

Story developing . . .

WE WARN YOU THE VIDEO IS EXTREMELY GRAPHIC – TRIGGER WARNING