British Royal Family News find that Kate Middleton is definitely getting the credit that she deserves as she is being hailed as a huge force of influence for children and families in the UK.

In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge said this week that she wanted to create a more “nurturing society” as she launched a report into the lives of young children in the United Kingdom. Here’s what you need to know.

According to People Magazine, many experts believe that the Duchess of Cambridge’s work on behalf of kids and families is having a growing influence that should bring about long-term benefits.

This comes as Prince William’s wife continues to build a coalition focused on the early years of childhood development and a new groundbreaking study that has been released with the results of the findings.

British Royal Family News: Kate Middleton Is Putting Her Entire Focus On Early Childhood Studies

In her latest speech, Kate Middleton spoke passionately about how she’s spent the last decade learning about many societal issues and how they can be rooted in childhood difficulties.

“But I have also seen how positive protective factors in the early years can play a critical role in shaping our futures, too,” she said on Friday. “And I care hugely about this.”

Eamon McCrory, a professor of developmental neuroscience and psychopathology at University College London, believes that the Duchess’ work will continue to be very beneficial in the years to come.

“She is working with homelessness and mental health and with parents and perinatal care — she sees all aspects of the system,” he tells People Magazine. “She’s talking to neuroscientists and is interested in understanding what it means for parents or what does it mean if we are interested in tackling mental health. She is really interested in putting the pieces together and having a cohesive response.”

“She has genuine curiosity and a real respect and understanding of the science,” McCrory says. “It’s really impressive.”

He adds: “There is a growing influence of her work, and it’s likely to expand and have a long-term impact on the field.”

