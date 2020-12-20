British Royal Family News: Fans Defend Camilla Parker Bowles Amid The Crown Backlash

British Royal Family News find that fans are defending Camilla Parker Bowles amid the backlash she has received because of The Crown Season 4. The series takes an in depth look at the courtship and early years of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship and marriage.

And yes, Camilla was very much a part of those years, too. Yet, those who know Camilla well behind doors says that she doesn’t deserve the treatment that she has been getting.

“I was a real Diana fan until I met the duchess, I really was,” Deborah Mitchell, who is a facialist that has worked with Camilla for almost 14 years, tells The Insider in an interview.

“I wasn’t expecting that she would be absolutely lovely in real life. She’s a very thoughtful person, she’s very much for women’s rights, and when she does any charity work, she does it because she wants to. Not because she has to, or for the fame. She doesn’t do anything for any other reason than that it’s the right thing to do.”

What’s more, Deborah says that she has spent a lot of time with Camilla and that the series doesn’t show the real side of Camilla’s true personality. She says that Prince Charles’ wife often shows her compassionate side to others and that she is often regarded as a very warm, witty person. Deborah also recalled one time when she visited Camilla in Scotland but didn’t have the proper clothes with her. Fortunately, Camilla stepped in and saved the day.

“The duchess walked in with this brown jumper on, and I said to her that it was lovely,” Mitchell said. “That day, she sent one of her people out to get the jumper and give it to me.”

If that weren’t enough, it’s also been reported in the past that Camilla is often regarded as a royal favorite among the royal press pool, simply because she has such an easy going relationship with a lot of the journalists.

