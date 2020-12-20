Brisbane Lions, Port Adelaide Power set to shoot for preliminary-final redemption against Geelong Cats, Richmond Tigers

Two blockbuster preliminary-final rematches are set to be played early in the 2021 AFL season, as revealed in today’s release of the fixture.
The AFL has released the match-ups and venues of all rounds from one through to 23, but only unveiled the dates, times and broadcast details of rounds one through to six in order to remain agile in the face of COVID-19.
Brisbane fans won’t have to wait long for the Lions’ shot at preliminary-final redemption, with Chris Fagan’s men set to face Geelong at Kardinia Park on the Friday night of round two.
While the Lions went one week deeper into the 2020 finals series than they had in 2019, they failed to qualify for their first grand final since 2004 when they were outmuscled by the Cats in a 40-point defeat at the Gabba.
Brisbane’s improvement on their 2019 campaign was spearheaded by prolific Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale, who became the first Lion to win the top gong since Simon Black in 2002.
Dayne Zorko, Jarryd Lyons, Hugh McCluggage, Charlie Cameron and Oscar McInerney – who shouldered the ruck load in Stefan Martin’s absence – were also exceptional.
Two weeks after the mouthwatering Lions-Cats preliminary-final rematch – on the Friday night of round four at Kardinia Park – Port Adelaide will be out to exact revenge against back-to-back premiers Richmond, who snuck home by six points in their grand-final qualifier at Adelaide Oval.
The Power were an irresistible force in 2020 led by Brownlow Medal runner-up Travis Boak and skipper Tom Jonas, as well as Darcy Byrne-Jones, Zak Butters, Robbie Gray and Tom Rockcliff.
They got their near-faultless campaign underway with a comprehensive win over Gold Coast in round one and did not finish any round lower than first on the ladder.
Executive general manager of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said the opening six rounds would make for tremendous entertainment.
“The first six weeks looks as exciting as any recent season in memory,” Auld said.
“We know supporters are looking forward to the return of the AFL season and there is much for fans to look forward to.”
The 2021 season will also see Richmond and Geelong square off in grand-final rematches at the MCG in rounds eight and 19.
2021 AFL FIXTURE
All times AEDT
ROUND 1
Thursday March 18
Richmond v Carlton, MCG (7:25pm)
Friday March 19
Collingwood v Western Bulldogs, MCG (7:50pm)
Saturday March 20
Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG (1:45pm)
Adelaide Crows v Geelong Cats, Adelaide Oval (4:35pm)
Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium (7:25pm)
Brisbane Lions v Sydney Swans, Gabba (7:45pm)
Sunday March 21
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium (1:10pm)
GWS Giants v St Kilda, Giants Stadium (3:20pm)
West Coast Eagles v Gold Coast Suns, Optus Stadium (6:10pm)
ROUND 2
Thursday March 25
Carlton v Collingwood, MCG (7:20pm)
Friday March 26
Geelong Cats v Brisbane Lions, GMHBA Stadium (7:50pm)
Saturday March 27
Sydney Swans v Adelaide Crows, SCG (1:45pm)
Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval (4:35pm)
St Kilda v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium (7:25pm)
Gold Coast Suns v North Melbourne, Metricon Stadium (8:10pm)
Sunday March 28
Hawthorn v Richmond, MCG (1:10pm)
Western Bulldogs v West Coast Eagles, Marvel Stadium (3:20pm)
Fremantle v GWS Giants, Optus Stadium (6:10pm)
ROUND 3
Thursday April 1
Brisbane Lions v Collingwood, Gabba (7:40pm)
Friday April 2
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium (4:20pm)
Adelaide Crows v Gold Coast Suns, Adelaide Oval (7:50pm)
Saturday April 3
Richmond v Sydney Swans, MCG (1:45pm)
Essendon v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium (4:35pm)
West Coast Eagles v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium (8:10pm)
Sunday April 4
Carlton v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium (3:20pm)
GWS Giants v Melbourne, Manuka Oval (6:10pm)
Monday April 5
Geelong Cats v Hawthorn, MCG (3:20pm)
ROUND 4
Thursday April 8
Sydney Swans v Essendon, SCG (7:20pm)
Friday April 9
Port Adelaide v Richmond, Adelaide Oval (7:50pm)
Saturday April 10
Western Bulldogs v Brisbane Lions, Mars Stadium (1:45pm)
St Kilda v West Coast Eagles, Marvel Stadium (4:35pm)
Gold Coast Suns v Carlton, Metricon Stadium (7:25pm)
Collingwood v GWS Giants, MCG (7:25pm)
Sunday April 11
North Melbourne v Adelaide Crows, Marvel Stadium (1:10pm)
Melbourne v Geelong Cats, MCG (3:20pm)
Fremantle v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium (4:40pm)
ROUND 5
Thursday April 15
St Kilda v Richmond, Marvel Stadium (7:20pm)
Friday April 16
West Coast Eagles v Collingwood, Optus Stadium (8:10pm)
Saturday April 17
Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast Suns, Marvel Stadium (1:45pm)
Sydney Swans v GWS Giants, SCG (4:35pm)
Carlton v Port Adelaide, MCG (7:25pm)
Brisbane Lions v Essendon, Gabba (7:25pm)
Sunday April 18
Adelaide Crows v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval (1:10pm)
Hawthorn v Melbourne, MCG (3:20pm)
Geelong Cats v North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium (4:40pm)
ROUND 6
Friday April 23
GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs, Manuka Oval (7:50pm)
Saturday April 24
Geelong Cats v West Coast Eagles, GMHBA Stadium (1:45pm)
Gold Coast Suns v Sydney Swans, Metricon Stadium (1:45pm)
Carlton v Brisbane Lions, Marvel Stadium (4:35pm)
Melbourne v Richmond, MCG (7:25pm)
Fremantle v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium (8:10pm)
Sunday April 25
Hawthorn v Adelaide Crows, UTAS Stadium (12:30pm)
Collingwood v Essendon, MCG (3:20pm)
Port Adelaide v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval (6:40pm)
ROUND 7
Times and dates TBA
Friday April 30 to Sunday May 2
Adelaide Crows v GWS Giants, Adelaide Oval
Brisbane Lions v Port Adelaide, Gabba
Collingwood v Gold Coast Suns, MCG
Essendon v Carlton, MCG
North Melbourne v Melbourne, Blundstone Arena
Richmond v Western Bulldogs, MCG
St Kilda v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium
Sydney Swans v Geelong Cats, SCG
West Coast Eagles v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
ROUND 8
Times and dates TBA
Friday May 7 to Sunday May 9
Fremantle v Brisbane Lions, Optus Stadium
Gold Coast Suns v St Kilda, Metricon Stadium
GWS Giants v Essendon, Giants Stadium
Hawthorn v West Coast Eagles, MCG
Melbourne v Sydney Swans, MCG
North Melbourne v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium
Port Adelaide v Adelaide Crows, Adelaide Oval
Richmond v Geelong Cats, MCG
Western Bulldogs v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
ROUND 9
Times and dates TBA
Friday May 14 to Sunday May 16
Essendon v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
Gold Coast Suns v Brisbane Lions, Metricon Stadium
Hawthorn v North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium
Melbourne v Carlton, MCG
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval
Richmond v GWS Giants, Marvel Stadium
St Kilda v Geelong Cats, Marvel Stadium
Sydney Swans v Collingwood, SCG
West Coast Eagles v Adelaide Crows, Optus Stadium
ROUND 10
Times and dates TBA
Friday May 21 to Sunday May 23
Adelaide Crows v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
Brisbane Lions v Richmond, Gabba
Carlton v Hawthorn, MCG
Collingwood v Port Adelaide, MCG
Essendon v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Fremantle v Sydney Swans, Optus Stadium
Geelong Cats v Gold Coast Suns, GMHBA Stadium
GWS Giants v West Coast Eagles, Giants Stadium
Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
ROUND 11
Times and dates TBA
Friday May 28 to Sunday May 30
Brisbane Lions v GWS Giants, Gabba
Collingwood v Geelong Cats, MCG
Gold Coast Suns v Hawthorn, TIO Stadium
Port Adelaide v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval
Richmond v Adelaide Crows, MCG
St Kilda v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Sydney Swans v Carlton, SCG
West Coast Eagles v Essendon, Optus Stadium
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
ROUND 12
Times and dates TBA
Friday June 4 to Sunday June 6
Adelaide Crows v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval
Carlton v West Coast Eagles, MCG
Essendon v Richmond, MCG
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
Melbourne v Brisbane Lions, TIO Traeger Park
St Kilda v Sydney Swans, Marvel Stadium
Byes: Geelong Cats, Gold Coast Suns, GWS Giants, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide
ROUND 13
Times and dates TBA
Thursday June 10 to Monday June 14
Fremantle v Gold Coast Suns, Optus Stadium
Melbourne v Collingwood, MCG
North Melbourne v GWS Giants, Blundstone Arena
Port Adelaide v Geelong Cats, Adelaide Oval
St Kilda v Adelaide Crows, Cazaly’s Stadium
Sydney Swans v Hawthorn, SCG
Byes: Brisbane Lions, Carlton, Essendon, Richmond, West Coast Eagles, Western Bulldogs
ROUND 14
Times and dates TBA
Thursday June 17 to Sunday June 20
Geelong Cats v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium
Gold Coast Suns v Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium
GWS Giants v Carlton, Giants Stadium
Hawthorn v Essendon, MCG
North Melbourne v Brisbane Lions, Marvel Stadium
West Coast Eagles v Richmond, Optus Stadium
Byes: Adelaide Crows, Collingwood, Fremantle, Melbourne, St Kilda, Sydney Swans
ROUND 15
Times and dates TBA
Thursday June 24 to Sunday June 27
Brisbane Lions v Geelong Cats, Gabba
Carlton v Adelaide Crows, Marvel Stadium
Collingwood v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
Essendon v Melbourne, MCG
GWS Giants v Hawthorn, Giants Stadium
North Melbourne v Gold Coast Suns, Blundstone Arena
Port Adelaide v Sydney Swans, Adelaide Oval
Richmond v St Kilda, MCG
West Coast Eagles v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
ROUND 16
Times and dates TBA
Thursday July 1 to Sunday July 4
Adelaide Crows v Brisbane Lions, Adelaide Oval
Collingwood v St Kilda, MCG
Fremantle v Carlton, Optus Stadium
Geelong Cats v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium
Gold Coast Suns v Richmond, Metricon Stadium
Hawthorn v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
Melbourne v GWS Giants, MCG
Sydney Swans v West Coast Eagles, SCG
Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
ROUND 17
Times and dates TBA
Friday July 9 to Sunday July 11
Brisbane Lions v St Kilda, Gabba
Carlton v Geelong Cats, MCG
Essendon v Adelaide Crows, Marvel Stadium
GWS Giants v Gold Coast Suns, Giants Stadium
Hawthorn v Fremantle, UTAS Stadium
Port Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
Richmond v Collingwood, MCG
West Coast Eagles v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium
Western Bulldogs v Sydney Swans, Marvel Stadium
ROUND 18
Times and dates TBA
Friday July 16 to Sunday July 18
Adelaide Crows v West Coast Eagles, Adelaide Oval
Collingwood v Carlton, MCG
Fremantle v Geelong Cats, Optus Stadium
Gold Coast Suns v Western Bulldogs, Metricon Stadium
GWS Giants v Sydney Swans, Giants Stadium
Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG
North Melbourne v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
Richmond v Brisbane Lions, MCG
St Kilda v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
ROUND 19
Times and dates TBA
Friday July 23 to Sunday July 25
Carlton v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Essendon v GWS Giants, Marvel Stadium
Geelong Cats v Richmond, MCG
Gold Coast Suns v Melbourne, Metricon Stadium
Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions, MCG
Port Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval
Sydney Swans v Fremantle, SCG
West Coast Eagles v St Kilda, Optus Stadium
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide Crows, Mars Stadium
ROUND 20
Times and dates TBA
Friday July 30 to Sunday August 1
Adelaide Crows v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval
Brisbane Lions v Gold Coast Suns, Gabba
Collingwood v West Coast Eagles, MCG
Essendon v Sydney Swans, Marvel Stadium
Fremantle v Richmond, Optus Stadium
GWS Giants v Port Adelaide, Manuka Oval
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG
North Melbourne v Geelong Cats, Blundstone Arena
St Kilda v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
ROUND 21
Times and dates TBA
Friday August 6 to Sunday August 8
Adelaide Crows v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Brisbane Lions v Fremantle, Gabba
Carlton v Gold Coast Suns, Marvel Stadium
Geelong Cats v GWS Giants, GMHBA Stadium
Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG
Richmond v North Melbourne, MCG
Sydney Swans v St Kilda, SCG
West Coast Eagles v Melbourne, Optus Stadium
Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
ROUND 22
Times and dates TBA
Friday August 13 to Sunday August 15
Collingwood v Brisbane Lions, Marvel Stadium
Fremantle v West Coast Eagles, Optus Stadium
Geelong Cats v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium
Gold Coast Suns v Essendon, Metricon Stadium
GWS Giants v Richmond, Giants Stadium
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium
Melbourne v Adelaide Crows, MCG
North Melbourne v Sydney Swans, Marvel Stadium
Port Adelaide v Carlton, Adelaide Oval
ROUND 23
Times and dates TBA
Friday August 20 to Sunday August 22
Adelaide Crows v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
Brisbane Lions v West Coast Eagles, Gabba
Carlton v GWS Giants, Marvel Stadium
Essendon v Collingwood, MCG
Geelong Cats v Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium
Richmond v Hawthorn, MCG
St Kilda v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
Sydney Swans v Gold Coast Suns, SCG
Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
