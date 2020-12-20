Boxing news | Frank Sanchez blasts Julian Fernandez through the ropes in savage KO

Heavyweight Frank Sanchez sent opponent Julian Fernandez falling through the ropes and out of the ring with a savage KO on Sunday (AEDT).

Fighting on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith at San Antonio’s Alamodome, Sanchez put his name up in lights with a brutal stoppage.

A pair of monstrous right hands midway through the seventh round parted Fernandez from his senses, his feet, and the ring itself.

Frank Sanchez knocks Julian Fernandez through the ropes. (DAZN)

Sanchez, 28, moved to 17-0 (1 NC) with the 13th knockout of his professional career. The powerful Cuban dropped Fernandez to 14-3, with all his losses coming by stoppage.

Sanchez started strongly in the opening two rounds, before somewhat cruising through the next four. Any doubts about his intent were soon ended in devastating fashion.

Sanchez is a stablemate of boxing megastar Canelo and sometimes spars with the super-middleweight champion.