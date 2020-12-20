Bitcoin price can hit $25K before 2021 if this key support level holds By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price can hit $25K before 2021 if this key support level holds
(BTC) price has seen a massive rally in previous months, accelerating from $10,000 to a recent all-time high of around $23,700. This is a rally of 135% in just a matter of a few months.
It’s speculative to discuss where the price of Bitcoin could run from here. However, certain levels must be held for this rally to continue. Additionally, several indicators can be useful for analyzing the charts and anticipating potential areas of interest in price discovery.
