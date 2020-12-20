Billie Eilish Definitely Has a Non-Confrontational Approach to Beef, As Evidenced by One-Sided Bhad Bhabie Feud

Billie Eilish is definitely one of pop music’s “it” girls right now. With hit songs, a legion of fans and a lot of people always talking about her, there are only a few people that are bigger than her in the music industry at the moment.

The singer sometimes wades into the occasional controversial moment, but usually doesn’t play much into them. She isn’t an avid user of Twitter and mainly sticks to Instagram. But when Bhad Bhabie, who Eilish was friends with at one point, began a feud with her, Eilish chose to not play into it publicly, which shows a lot about a non-confrontational approach that she seems to have.

Billie Eilish and Bhad Bhabie seemed to be friends at some point.

Bhad Bhabie has put out a ton of music as a rapper over the past few years, but she is most recognizable as being the “catch me outside” girl from the Dr. Phil show who has continued to make headlines for controversial moments.

It is unclear when Eilish and Bhad Bhabie first became friends, but they were photographed together at one point. Last November, they seemed to still be friends when Bhabie posted a video of herself on Instagram, rapping to Megan The Stallion’s “Freak Nasty.” Eilish commented on the post, saying “b*tch watch the road,” to which Bhabie responded with an eye-roll emoji.

Later down the road after this, Bhad Bhabie insinuated that she and Eilish were not cool anymore. “I think I’m friends with Billie, I don’t know if Billie is my friend,” she said during an Instagram live. “Every time I DM her and give her my number, she doesn’t text me. I mean, I don’t know, I guess that’s what happens when b*****s get famous. It could be that. I’m not tripping. I know who my real friends are.”

Billie Eilish never publicly responded to Bhad Bhabie, which is on-brand for her

Eilish never responded to any of the things that Bhad Bhabie said about her on social media or in interviews. If this is anything to judge by, it is clear that. the singer isn’t into having beef or feuding with anyone.

It is aalso worth noting that Eilish has spoken at-length about how she doesn’t read comments and tunes out a lot of things to protect her space.

In an interview from back in February, she said that she stopped reading the comments. “No, I stopped like two days ago. Literally two days ago. I stopped reading comments fully because it was ruining my life, once again. Yeah, it’s weird. Like, the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. It’s crazy.”

She added that “the internet is just a bunch of trolls, you know? And the problem is that a lot of it is really funny. I think that’s the issue — that’s why nobody really stops, because it’s funny.”

Through it all, Eilish seems to want to not focus on any naysayers and continue to give her gift of music to the world. “I’ve felt very hated recently,” she said on stage at this year’s BRIT Awards. “And, when I was on the stage and I saw you guys all smiling at me, it genuinely made me wanna cry. And I wanna cry right now, so thank you.”