Best Fitness Accessories for Samsung Galaxy Watch 2020

Best

Fitness Accessories for Samsung Galaxy Watch

Android Central

2020

Samsung makes some of the best Android smartwatches available for your daily fitness routines, so we’ve collected the best Samsung Galaxy Watch fitness accessories. Whether you need sporty bands, wireless earbuds, screen protectors, or health-tracking tech, this list should give you a starting point for whatever you need. You may own the new Galaxy Watch 3, Active 2 or one of the older models, but don’t worry: these accessories should work for a wide range of Samsung smartwatches, and we’ll specify when they don’t.



Staff Pick

All recent Galaxy Watches have built-in music storage, and we prefer pairing them with Bluetooth earbuds over the built-in speaker. These Jabra buds have a near-waterproof IP57 rating, excellent audio quality with a customizable soundstage, 7.5 hours of battery life for all-day workouts, and a comfortable fit. Your Galaxy Watch may be waterproof but its default band may not be comfortable when drenched in water or sweat. This hole-filled band will help your wrist breathe. It comes in 20mm and 22mm sizes, so it should fit any Galaxy Watch and ships in 24 different vibrant colors to match your tastes. $12 at Amazon Assuming you’ll wear your Galaxy Watch all day, not just during fitness routines, you want a band that will handle sweat but also won’t look too casual in a business setting. The Surace has a sleek cowhide leather exterior, while its silicone inside layer will feel comfortable and sporty on your wrist. $12 at Amazon Your post-workout routine during a pandemic probably involves washing your hands, but should also include cleaning the watch you’ve been swiping and tapping. This handy 9″ x 2″ x 5″ tool will sanitize electronics or non-electronics alike of bacteria in ten minutes, but will specifically wirelessly charge your Galaxy Watch or smartphone at the same time. $50 at Amazon

$40 at Best Buy If you can’t afford our favorite Jabra buds, these Bluetooth 5.0 buds provide a reliable budget alternative. They last six-ish hours per charge (plus 30+ hours stored in the charging case), sport an IPX8 waterproof rating, and have impressed us with their clarity and bass quality. From $30 at Amazon Silicone is the preferred fitness band material for most, but nylon can provide a softer and more secure fit that’s also more breathable and less rough on your skin. You’ll appreciate the huge number of color options, and many will prefer the hook-and-loop band design for easier fit adjustments. $9 at Amazon (22mm)

$9 at Amazon (20mm) Your Galaxy Watch came with a standard USB-A charger, but if you lose it or prefer a more versatile option, this Qi-compatible, USB-C charger can recharge your fitness accessories simultaneously. The rightmost charging pad works for any Galaxy Watch, while the other can recharge compatible phones, earbuds, or other tech. $53 at Amazon

$54 at Best Buy You bought your Galaxy Watch to track your fitness progress, so check if you’re actually making progress! Aside from standard weight, it measures body fat, muscle mass, water weight and other fitness metrics, then sends them right to your Samsung Health (or Google Fit) account with your Galaxy workout data. $28 at Amazon All it takes is one misjudged swim stroke or unexpected obstacle during a run or bike ride, and your new Galaxy Watch could get blemished. Suomon’s various Samsung screen protectors protect against accidental scuffs without interfering with the touchscreen or distorting the visual quality, and are cheap to replace if they get scratched.

Which Galaxy Watch fitness accessories do you need?

The Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 are among the best smartwatches for fitness by our metrics, but you need the right fitness accessories to help build a consistent workout routine. To start, you’ll want to choose one of the best Galaxy Watch sport bands for your sport of choice, whether that means a fully waterproof one for swimming — like the Wonlex Silicone — or one that’ll remain comfortable for an hours-long bike ride or marathon, such as the AVOD Nylon.

The next Galaxy Watch fitness accessories to consider are the best wireless earbuds, which will unlock your watch’s full musical potential and let you keep your smartphone at home. We chose the Jabra Elite Active 75t for this list because of their excellent waterproofing, but for more casual workouts, you could instead choose our favorite earbuds overall, the Jabra Elite 75t, which have a perfectly respectable IP55 water-resistant rating and will save you some money.

We also emphasized wireless chargers in this list because Samsung Galaxy Watch batteries will usually only last two days at most, and less if you’re frequently using their GPS and heart-rate tracking. It’s dispiriting to have your watch die and lose your progress during a workout, or have to wait to start your workout because you forgot to charge it. That’s why a device like the Samsung Qi Wireless Charging Trio is useful, letting you make a habit of keeping all your fitness accessories charged at once.