Best Celebrity TikToks Of The Year

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Remember when J.Lo and A-Rod flipped the switch?

19.
The time Milo Manheim and Baby Ariel shared this mini virtual Zombies 2 reunion and tried out a meme at the same time:

@milomanheim

#duet with @babyariel I’m better at being a zombie 🧟‍♂️ 🐺 MISS YOU ARI

♬ We own the night – Pup Enenra

20.
The time Britney Spears showed off her gorgeous flower arrangement:

@britneyspears

HOLY HOLY CRAP 😍 !!! My florist surprised me today by making the flower arrangement all different colors 💐 … just had to SHARE 🌸⭐️ !!!!

♬ Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

64.
The time Haim ate Olive Garden and sang “No Body, No Crime” — aka their new collab with Taylor Swift.

@haimtheband

Our dream of singing on a COUNTRY FOLK SONG with the one and only queen of storytelling, miss TAYLOR SWIFT is our second Hanukkah present to you!

♬ original sound – haimtheband

68.
And finally, the time Liam Payne tried this 1D challenge and hilariously failed:

@liampayne

I love I love I love I love I love Olivia 👏🏼👏🏼

♬ Olivia – goalsounds

TikTok videos not playing for you? You might need to change the settings on your device — here’s how.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR