Best Celebrity TikToks Of The Year

Remember when J.Lo and A-Rod flipped the switch?
19.
The time Milo Manheim and Baby Ariel shared this mini virtual Zombies 2 reunion and tried out a meme at the same time:
@milomanheim
#duet with @babyariel I’m better at being a zombie 🧟♂️ 🐺 MISS YOU ARI
♬ We own the night – Pup Enenra
20.
The time Britney Spears showed off her gorgeous flower arrangement:
@britneyspears
HOLY HOLY CRAP 😍 !!! My florist surprised me today by making the flower arrangement all different colors 💐 … just had to SHARE 🌸⭐️ !!!!
♬ Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
64.
The time Haim ate Olive Garden and sang “No Body, No Crime” — aka their new collab with Taylor Swift.
@haimtheband
Our dream of singing on a COUNTRY FOLK SONG with the one and only queen of storytelling, miss TAYLOR SWIFT is our second Hanukkah present to you!
♬ original sound – haimtheband
68.
And finally, the time Liam Payne tried this 1D challenge and hilariously failed:
@liampayne
I love I love I love I love I love Olivia 👏🏼👏🏼
♬ Olivia – goalsounds
TikTok videos not playing for you? You might need to change the settings on your device — here’s how.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!