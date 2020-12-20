Bell to waive internet overages until January 4, offers free TV, Crave content

Bell announced a series of measures to keep Canadians connected and entertained during the holidays. That includes waiving overage fees and offering up some free TV programming.
First, the carrier says it will waiving residential internet overage fees until January 4th. Any Bell residential internet customers who aren’t already on unlimited plans will see overage fees waived automatically — there’s nothing they have to do. To learn more about this change, check out Bell’s website.
Along with the waived overage fees, Bell says it will offer free previews of over 50 family, educational, lifestyle, entertainment and multicultural TV channels. These include Animal Planet, CTV Drama, CTV Life, CTV Sci-Fi, CTV News Channel, HGTV Canada, History, Hollywood Suite, ICI RDI, Max, NBA League Pass, Showcase HD, StudioCanal, Toon-a-Vision, Planète+ and W Network. These free previews will be available on Bell Fibe TV, Alt TV and Satellite TV.
Bell’s also offer some of its Crave and Super Écran content as a free preview. That includes the first seasons of Letterkenny, City on a Hill, La Malédiction de Jonathan Plourde, Lourd, Murder in the Bayou, Ray Donovan, The Affair and The L Word: Generation Q. These will be available until January 11th.
Finally, Bell will offer the Sonic the Hedgehog movie for free through Bell TV pay per view and video on-demand services until January 4th.
You can learn more about these free previews and how to access them here.
It’s unclear if other Canadian carriers plan to launch similar offers, although it’s worth noting several carriers waived fees and offered free TV channels earlier in the year due to COVID-19.