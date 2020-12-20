Bears vs Vikings live stream: How to watch this Week 15 game live

With the Green Bay Packers safely atop the NFC North, as usual lately, both the Bears and Vikings are fighting for second place. This week 15 battle is hugely important if either team wants to make a run for the playoffs and you won’t want to miss it. Here’s how to watch the game live from anywhere.
Vegas odds already have the Minnesota Vikings enjoying a 3.5-point favorite, which isn’t a lot when this game could ultimately come down to a field goal or two. Something no Vikings fan wants to see considering they keep finding ways to miss GF and extra points.
The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears both sit at 6-7 on the season, hoping to fight for a few more wins in this crazy 2020-21 season. The Vikings already beat Chicago once this year, in a sloppy 19-13 victory. However, these are two different teams as we’re reaching the final stretch of the season.
After losing six games in a row, the Chicago Bears easily beat up the Houston Texans in week 14, and we’re expecting the entire team to ride that momentum into this crucial matchup vs the Vikings. On the other side of the ball, we have a beat-up Vikings team with one of the best young receivers in football. I’m not really sure what to expect from this game, as anyone could come out with a win, so we’ll have to watch and see how it all unfolds. Here’s how:
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: When and where?
This week 15 matchup will be in chilly Minnesota at the beautiful U.S. Bank Stadium. Expect a cold game around 30-degrees at kickoff, where it’ll hopefully warm up as the afternoon moves ahead. Kickoff is scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX. Fans in the UK can watch it around 6pm.
How to Watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings online from outside your country
NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game from anywhere. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Bears using some other method, we have some tips.
In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your NFL Sunday. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Vikings vs Bears this Sunday.
How to watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings online in the U.S.
This late afternoon Sunday game airs on FOX Sports, making it easy to watch for almost everyone. Fans with a traditional cable package can even log in to the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that typically show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. That means you can watch NFL football for free this holiday season!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game of the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings live in the UK
If you’re outside the U.S. you can still watch the Bears game. Those in the UK can enjoy this and plenty more NFL games with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
We have bad news though, as Sky Sports isn’t showing the Bears vs Vikings game this week, but you can catch the Vikings game on December 25th with Sky Sports. For now, you can still watch this Sunday’s game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football as much as we do, consider getting the Game Pass Pro. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too, which makes it worthwhile even this late in the season.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you’re not home. That way you can log-in to a UK IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
How to stream Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings live in Canada
Each week the streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games in Canada. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It’s priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings live in Australia
As for those living in Australia, you have ESPN to thank for showing NFL Games. For now, ESPN owns the rights to air NFL games but they only show certain ones each week, so that’s about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.
If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. These final few games will be important so don’t forget to tune-in any way possible.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.