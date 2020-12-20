Bachelor Nation’s Marquel Martin Is Engaged to Kari Kaisner

Marquel Martin didn’t need a rose ceremony to lock it down with the love of his life. The Bachelor Nation alum just popped the question to longtime love Kari Kaisner, and she gave a resounding “Yes!”

The reality star proposed at the Las Vegas’ Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on Dec. 19. He shared photos of the special moment on Instagram, which included him and Kari spraying champagne and a cute cake featuring cartoons of the couple that read, “Will you accept this ring?”

Marquel appeared on Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette and later on Bachelor in Paradise in 2014. Shortly after returning home from BiP, he met Kari, who was his neighbor at the time. Soon they started hanging out and, Marquel, the founder of the marketing agency Social Cookie, asked if Kari wanted to get into business with him.

“We were hanging out more and more, and I just loved every moment I got to spend with her. I told her about this new company I was starting, Social Cookie,” Marquel told People. “And I asked her to be a part of it because she has experience in marketing and is such a hard working woman.”

He told the outlet that he knew Kari was “the one” when she stepped up to support him and his family during a particularly difficult time, which included his heart condition diagnosis and his dad having amputation surgery.