Australia vs India Test cricket news

India have proven “incompetent” against the moving ball and an SOS call has been put out for legendary batsman Rahul Dravid to join the team in Australia.

The Indian media continues to search for answers after their team was thumped by eight wickets in the first Test at Adelaide Oval, having capitulated for 36 in the second innings; the lowest score in their history, the equal-lowest seen in Australia and the equal-fifth-lowest in all Test cricket.

India could not handle Australian pacemen Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the second innings, with no batsman reaching double figures.

According to former Indian Test batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, this is not a new problem.

Captain Virat Kohli walks off after being dismissed in his Indian side’s historic low Test innings of 36. (AP)

Writing for the Hindustan Times, Manjrekar said that the Adelaide debacle was the low point of an obvious deficiency in India’s batting.

“It’s important to not look at 36 in isolation but at 165, 191, 242, 124, 244, and then at it. These are team totals in their last three Tests (two in New Zealand) when the ball moved,” Manjrekar wrote.

“This is all India could muster, and they lost all three. So, 36 as a low score may be an aberration, but of late India have been incompetent as a batting unit when the ball has swung or seamed.”

Manjrekar blamed T20 cricket for the downturn in defensive batting prowess. He also expressed concern about veteran batsman and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, saying that he “looks muddled in the mind” and was three years past his pomp.

“Rahane has played 66 Tests and can’t be a player at this age of his career who scores just enough to keep his place. The second innings was a perfect time for Rahane to show his worth, on his third tour of Australia, by playing a heroic innings like Virat [Kohli] does often and he used to pre-2017,” Manjrekar wrote.

Champion Indian batsman Rahul Dravid cuts during the 2011 Boxing Day Test. (The Age)

Former Indian captain Dilip Vengsarkar told The Times of India that former champion batsman Rahul Dravid should be rushed to Australia to help the team. Dravid is the current head of India’s National Cricket Academy.

“The BCCI must rush Dravid to Australia to help the team. No one can guide the batsmen better on how to play the moving ball in those conditions. His presence will be a huge boost to the Indian team in the nets. In any case, the NCA has been shut due to COVID for the past months, leaving him with little to do,” said Vengsarkar, also a former selection chief for India.

“The board can make better use of Dravid by utilising his services to help the national team, which will be without skipper Virat Kohli from now.

“Even if he has to serve a mandatory two-week quarantine period, he should be available for helping the Indian team at the nets before the third Test in Sydney, which will begin from January 7.”

Dravid, aka ‘The Wall’, had a superb 2003-04 Test series in Australia, making 619 runs at an average of 123.8; highlighted by 233 and 72 not out in the second Test in Adelaide, a four-wicket win for India amid an overall 1-1 draw. Yet that double ton was his only century in Australia, where he averaged 41.64 from 16 Tests; against 52.31 across his 164-match career.

Rahul Dravid hits out during his supreme Adelaide Test performance in 2003. (The Age)

Regardless of whether Dravid is called upon, it already appears too late for several Indian players to be saved.

A Press Trust of India report said that at least two changes appeared certain for the Boxing Day Test and beyond.

“Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and young opener Prithvi Shaw are unlikely to be picked for the remaining Tests in Australia as India look to ring in wholesale changes after the batting debacle in Adelaide,” the report said.

“It is understood that young Shubman Gill, after a couple of impressive knocks in the warm-up games, is seen as a replacement of Shaw as senior star Rohit Sharma will not be available until the third Test match in Sydney.

“With Saha’s batting not giving any confidence to the dressing room, the team management will certainly look at Pant, who had scored a hundred Down Under during his previous tour, as keeping might not be a factor on pitches with firm and even bounce.

“KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are the two others in fray to enter the playing XI and those would be forced changes due to the absence of skipper Virat Kohli and senior pacer, Mohammed Shami, who is out with a fractured wrist.”

Pat Cummins celebrates taking the wicket of Prithvi Shaw during day two of the first Test. (Getty)

India’s pride has been wounded by the manner of the first Test defeat, bringing back painful memories of the nation’s previous lowest innings: 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.

An Indian player from that match, former captain Gundappa Viswanath, spoke of his pain to The Indian Express.

“I never thought I would see India getting all out for 42 or less again in my lifetime. It doesn’t feel good. But they have to just leave this behind and pull up their socks,” Viswanath said.

“You have to come good in the next three Tests. Forget about fancy shots. A lot of application is needed.

“India’s catching has been poor. Not only in this Test, but throughout the tour. It cannot happen like that. And they missed some sitters. If all those catches were taken, India would have had a lead in excess of 100. The momentum would have been different. And if they (Australia) had to score 180-190 in the fourth innings, it could have been a different ball game.”