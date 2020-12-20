Asian Doll Says ‘Friendship Ended’ After Megan Thee Stallion Ditched Her for JT on Debut Album

Instagram

The ‘Unfuccwitable’ femcee hints at the end of her friendship with the ‘Hot Summer Girl’ hitmaker after initially insisting they’re still cool despite her being snubbed by Meg on her debut album.

Did Asian Doll end her friendship with Megan Thee Stallion? The female rapper also known as Asian Da Brat was seemingly hurt as she wrote a now-deleted tweet, “Friendship ended NEXT!” after revealing that Megan replaced her with JT of City Girls.

The drama started when Asian played for her online followers her unreleased verse on “Do It on the Tip”, a song off Megan’s debut album that features the City Girls. As Megan was called out for ditching Asian, the “Unfuccwitable” star was quick to set the record straight. “Me & Megan still friends idgaf about no song I did in my sleep,” she wrote.

But in a follow-up tweet, she admitted that, while she was cool with the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker, she was indeed upset at first. She confessed, “I was (mad) but ima Sagittarius we get mad then 10mins later WE DON’T GIVE A F**K BOUT NUNNADET SH*T. (sic)”

While Megan kept mum, JT posted a series of cryptic messages that fans believed to be a response to Asian Doll’s tweets. “A real friend is something you bi***es really don’t know nothing about!” she penned. “I been doing good but ima bout to start laying y’all attention h**s out & I’m coming with FACTS!!!!! Sympathetic a** h**s are really starting to grind on my gears! FR!”

JT added, “Like if you know it’s gone draw attention & cause commotion … why speak on it? Mind you lying! But GO OFF!”

While JT didn’t drop any names, Asian directly mention JT in her next tweet, insisting to keep a positive attitude as fans brought JT’s remarks to her attention. “If JT ain’t say my name then she wasn’t talking to me,” she tweeted before seemingly scolding fans for trying to pit her against the City Girls member, “Stop being messy cause what I said was between me & Megan!”

Asian went on, “This whole song getting out of hand! My intentions wasn’t bad when I played it I DON’T WANNA BE ON THE DELUXE I Don’t Wanna Put It Out I played it because ITS NEVER coming out! I don’t need to be a pick me b***h cause at the end of the day I’m having my way with this sh*t.”

“I was called & asked to do the song,” she explained why she sent her verse to Meg. “Some told me don’t do it anyways so I didn’t. Weeks later I was reminded to do it, so I DID It.”

<br />

Asian, who previously defended Megan against Tory Lanez, then seemingly called out Megan for being silent. “A lot of sh*t I don’t even deserve,” she wrote. “God knows my intentions but these b***es don’t make it no better. How you don’t defend a b***h that RUN to defend you [laughing crying emojis].”