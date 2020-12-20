Asian Doll and JT Feud Causes Megan Thee Stallion to Respond and Delete Tweets

A small hip-hop soap opera ratcheted up online between Asian Doll, City Girls’ JT, and now Megan Thee Stallion.

It’s snowballing into a dramatic affair that’s dragging in other rappers (like Lil Uzi Vert), spectating commenters, and old mugshots. Things have gotten messy on Twitter and it’s possible some friendships are broken.

Asian Doll and Megan Thee Stallion at the Compound in Atlanta, 2019 | Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images; JT of the City Girls attends Celebrating Excellence, 2019 | Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

What’s the issue between Asian Doll and JT?

What began as a seemingly harmless Instagram Live post by Asian Doll has ballooned into a beef.

Asian Doll, who is still grieving the loss of King Von, humped on Instagram Live and shared a snippet of her unused verse for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Do It On The Tip.” She rapped along with it and casually explained she was supposed to be on the album version but wasn’t sure what happened.

The single is part of Megan’s Good News album and features City Girls — and not Asian Doll — on the Lil Ju-produced track. Some fans wanted to know why Asian Doll was taken off the song and expressed their opinions on social media.

Asian Doll tweeted that she was still good friends with Megan Thee Stallion and she moved on past the one song. To her, it wasn’t a big deal.

But after a barrage of comments and subliminal tweets from JT about “real friends” and attention seekers, Asian Doll hit Twitter to say she didn’t have any issues about the song or her friendship with Megan.

Seemingly overnight, things escalated between Asian Doll and JT into a full blown war of words. JT hurled insults about Asian Doll’s career, looks, and this song. And Asian Doll threw them back about JT’s appearance, mugshot, rap skills, shady label deals, and much more. At one point, a physical fight was offered.

Lil Uzi Vert was mentioned in the insults, and Yung Miami (aka Caresha) jumped in to defend JT and to threaten Rolling Ray. Several sideline conflicts have emerged, and meanwhile, many Instagram and Twitter users think JT instigated a mess that had nothing to do with her.

Asian Doll made it clear this was between her and Megan Thee Stallion, and that led to another round of tweets.

Megan Thee Stallion tweets and deletes

Because this internet drama has been going on for at least two days, it had some people wondering about Megan Thee Stallion’s position. Asian Doll just called her out about not stepping in to quell the chatter about the song and for not telling JT to pipe down.

Megan Thee Stallion tweeted a series of responses to social media users and then Asian Doll about the situation. Within minutes they were deleted, but blogs such as The Neighborhood Talk screenshot them.

In one, Megan wrote, “I hate that all of this is getting so blown out of proportion. It was never as deep as the comments made it seem.” She added that Asian Doll is a friend that she communicates with offline and she didn’t realize she was being attacked over song.

All this started cause I was tweeting how PRETTY I am !!! — Queen Von (@AsianDaBrattt) December 20, 2020

But Asian Doll addressed Megan directly about JT: “We was real friends. F*ck rap you should’ve said some yesterday & cleared s*it up but no you let that ho* get in your ear & you don’t even know that ho*.”

Megan defended herself by tweeting then deleting to Asian Doll that she’s a hot head that blows things out of proportion. She said she doesn’t like putting personal business on the internet. As the saga continues, Asian Doll feels Megan Thee Stallion chose to take JT’s side.