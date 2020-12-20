Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor share cutest pictures of Taimur Ali Khan on his birthday

It’s Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday today and the most adorable tiny tot in tinsel town has turned four today and the internet can’t keep calm. While fans of tiny Timmy are sharing several pictures and videos of him on the internet, our celebrities too are celebrating his special day. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s girl-gang Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malika Bhat, shared pictures of the young boy on their stories.

Arjun Kapoor, Ridhimaa Sahni and Soha Ali Khan too shared pictures of Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram and shared some warm wishes for him.



Kareena Kapoor Khan has reposted every wish and post and has thanked everyone for the wishes on behalf of her young son. Love!

