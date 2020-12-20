Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Teased a Special Surprise in Their Pregnancy Announcement

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk is officially pregnant, and she and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. announced the pregnancy on Instagram and in a YouTube vlog. The couple met and fell in love on Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor which aired in 2018.

In their YouTube vlog, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham Luyendyk teased there is a second announcement about the pregnancy that will come out soon.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk are expecting

In May, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham Luyendyk revealed that Burnham Luyendyk suffered a missed miscarriage, which is when the embryo has died but there have been no physical symptoms of a miscarriage.

On Dec. 19, the two announced that Burnham Luyendyk is pregnant. Burnham Luyendyk posted a video on Instagram of her and Luyendyk Jr. with their toddler Alessi. In the video, their daughter is seen wearing a shirt that says “big sister.”

“It’s hard to know what to say right now. I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months…right now is no different. So so grateful,” Burnham Luyendyk wrote on Instagram.

‘The Bachelor’ couple posted a vlog about the pregnancy

To give fans of The Bachelor more insight about the pregnancy, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham Luyendyk posted a video on YouTube. The vlog showed Burnham Luyendyk after taking a positive pregnancy test and the two telling their families about the pregnancy.

“Earlier this year, we had a miscarriage and we’ve had some troubles in that area,” Burnham Luyendyk said after taking the pregnancy test. “We were really, really excited about welcoming a new baby to our family. Unfortunately, that didn’t work out at the time but I just took a pregnancy test and I think it might be positive.”

The two explained that they filmed the vlog when Burnham Luyendyk was “one day shy of 12 weeks,” but they were going to wait to share the news because of their previous miscarriage.

“I had a couple of freak-outs because I feel like I have a little bit of PTSD from the miscarriage that we had earlier this year. Anytime my extreme nausea went away, I was like, ‘Oh my God, are they okay?’ Call my doctor crying like, ‘What’s happening? Are they okay?’ She was like talking me off the ledge,” Burnham Luyendyk said.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk have another announcement

At the end of the video, Luyendyk Jr. told fans of The Bachelor he was grateful for their support and expressed his gratitude for the pregnancy.

“Since the last time we had trouble with our pregnancy, it’s really nice to have a smooth one so far. We’re just really looking forward to all the good things that come with this,” he said.

The text “THERE’S MORE TO THE STORY…” then popped up on screen. The next scene showed Burnham Luyendyk at a doctor’s appointment.

“OK, take a deep breath,” a voice tells the couple.

The screen fades to black.

“What?” Burnham Luyendyk says in a voiceover.

“No way,” Luyendyk Jr. added.

The end of the video reveals that Burnham Luyendyk and Luyendyk Jr. will share another announcement on Dec. 21.