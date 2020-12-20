Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez

EntertainmentAriana Grande Engaged To Dalton GomezBy Bradley Lamb - December 20, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty The star posted a series of photos of her and boyf Dalton Gomez with the caption, “forever n then some”… …Along with a photo of a ring on THAT finger. Ariana and Dalton have been together since at least March, when they started quarantining together. All the best to the happy couple! DailyKeep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!