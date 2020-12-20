Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez

Bradley Lamb
The star posted a series of photos of her and boyf Dalton Gomez with the caption, “forever n then some”…

…Along with a photo of a ring on THAT finger.

Ariana and Dalton have been together since at least March, when they started quarantining together.

All the best to the happy couple!

