Ariana Grande announced she’s ENGAGED to Dalton Gomez as she shows off stunning sparkler

Ariana Grande announced that she is engaged to Dalton Gomez.

On Sunday the 27-year-old pop star shared a photo of a stunning diamond ring on her left finger as she wrote, ‘forever n then some,’ along with some loved-up snaps.

The engagement comes just after nearly a year of dating her real estate beau.

Posting four photos to commemorate the joyus announcement, Grande shared images of the couple along with a close-up photo of her giant sparkler.

The oval shaped diamond featured a pearl next to it on a simple platinum band.

The pair were first linked back in January 2020 and have continued to go from strength to strength as evident with the proposal.

Famous friends were quick to gush over the amazing announcement as Hailey Bieber wrote ‘YAYYYYYY!!!!! so so happy for you guys!!’

Kim Kardashian posted ‘Soooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!’

Longtime manager Scooter Braun wrote ‘congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man.’

Grande has not been shy on social media about her love for her now fiance as she has called him her ‘best friend,’ and ‘favorite part of all the days.’

Her first public relationship since breaking off her engagement to Pete Davidson in 2018 after being engaged for five months, it seems that this impending union is for real.

A source from Grande’s camp told People, ‘They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.’