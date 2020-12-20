Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Are Engaged, Singer Says

Along with its “unapologetically and sometimes humorously libidinous lyrics,” Ms. Grande’s most recent album, “Positions,” which was released in the fall, has “occasional slips of vulnerability that reveal the giddiness and anxiety of new love,” wrote in its review.

Mr. Gomez, a real estate agent at the Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles, was born and raised in Southern California, according to his profile on the agency’s website. He has worked in luxury real estate for five years, overseeing sales of homes like Pierre Koenig’s Case Study No. 21 in Los Angeles, which served as the set of “Charmed.”

Shortly after the release of Ms. Grande’s 2018 album, “Sweetener,” her ex-boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller, died of an accidental overdose.

He had collaborated with Ms. Grande on her hit song, “The Way,” in 2013.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” she said of Mr. Miller in a post on Instagram after his death.