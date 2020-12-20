Apple puts manufacturing partner Wistron on probation, after an audit found violations of Apple's Supplier Code of Conduct at Wistron's Bengaluru plant (Sankalp Phartiyal/Reuters)

Sankalp Phartiyal / Reuters:
Apple puts manufacturing partner Wistron on probation, after an audit found violations of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct at Wistron’s Bengaluru plant — NEW DELHI/BENGALURU (Reuters) – Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award …
