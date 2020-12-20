Apple puts manufacturing partner Wistron on probation, after an audit found violations of Apple's Supplier Code of Conduct at Wistron's Bengaluru plant (Sankalp Phartiyal/Reuters)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Sankalp Phartiyal / Reuters:

Apple puts manufacturing partner Wistron on probation, after an audit found violations of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct at Wistron’s Bengaluru plant  —  NEW DELHI/BENGALURU (Reuters) – Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR