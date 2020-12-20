Apple publishes new support resources for managing ‘device and data access when personal safety is at risk’

Apple has published a new support guide this week that offers users an in-depth guide at managing their data and information on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. The new document is entitled “Device and Data Access when Personal Safety is At Risk.”

Apple says that the goal of this new manual is to “help you identify risks, and walk you through the steps to help make the technology you rely on as private and secure as you want it to be.” The company explains that its devices make it easy to connect and share data with other users, friends, and family members, but that there are scenarios where you need to revoke previously-granted access to things like location data, photos, and more.

Apple makes it easy to connect and share your life with the people closest to you. What you share, and whom you share it with, is up to you — including the decision to make changes to better protect your information or personal safety. If you’d like to revisit what you share with other people, or restore your device’s original settings for any reason, this guide can help you understand what information you are sharing via your Apple devices, and how to make changes to protect your safety. It includes step-by-step instructions on how to remove someone’s access to information you’ve previously granted: from location data on the Find My app, to meetings you’ve scheduled via Calendar. If you’re concerned that someone is accessing information you did not share from your Apple device, this guide will also help you identify risks, and walk you through the steps to help make the technology you rely on as private and secure as you want it to be.

The document itself is 20 pages long, and it includes in-depth details on things like managing location sharing, using the Find My app, protecting your Apple ID, setting up or managing Family Sharing, and much more.

The company has also published a trio of separate checklists with important tips for managing privacy and sharing with other people:

This is an incredibly important document for Apple to have published. You can find the full PDF right here for easy sharing with friends and family members who might find themselves in search of these tips.

