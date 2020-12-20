Home World News Al Michaels to miss ‘Sunday Night Football’ due to COVID-19 protocols

Al Michaels to miss 'Sunday Night Football' due to COVID-19 protocols

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Chad Finn, Sports columnist

December 19, 2020 | 3:52 PM

Al Michaels, the play-by-play voice on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,’’ has not been cleared to work this weekend’s Browns-Giants game in accordance with NBCUniversal’s COVID-19 safety protocols, the network announced Friday afternoon.

“I feel great, I have no symptoms, and my temperature this morning was 97.5 [degrees]. I look forward to returning to the booth as soon as possible,” Michaels said in a statement.

The network did not say whether he had contracted the COVID-19 virus or not.

Michaels will be replaced by Mike Tirico on play-by-play, with Liam McHugh filling Tirico’s usual role on the “Football Night in America’’ studio program.

