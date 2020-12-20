Adelaide Hills residents gather to remember bushfire anniversary

Adelaide Hills residents have gathered to remember the one-year anniversary of the Cuddle Creek bushfire, which claimed one life and destroyed more than 80 homes.

December 20 2019 is etched into the memory of David Dobe after the fire destroyed his Lobethal home.

“It’s still a bit raw, there’s certain things that trigger you as feeling a little bit uncomfortable,” Mr Dobe told .

Adelaide Hills residents gather to remember the one-year anniversary of the Cuddle Creek bushfire. ()

“There is no other way to describe it will always be in the back of your mind.”

It was unimaginable horror — the bushfire burning through 25,000 hectares and claiming the life of Ron Selth and and destroying more than 80 homes.

The bushfire burned through 25,000 hectares and claiming the life of Ron Selth and and destroyed more than 80 homes. ()

Today, Hills residents united at the Lobethal football oval to mark the first anniversary, returning to the same location many took refuge at when the town was under threat.

“This was the first place the community united to fight back to what had been served up to it immediately after the fires has gone through,” organiser Adam Weinert told .

Hills residents unite at the Lobethal football oval to mark the sombre first anniversary. ()

In the next month, Mr Dobe is hoping to start building his new home.

“One step at a as you can see got to start with retaining walls, need to be able to start with getting a shed up, roof catchments for rainwater,” he said.

Adelaide Hills Council say two-thirds of residents who were impacted have lodged applications to rebuild. ()