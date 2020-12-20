Actress Anna Friel reveals lockdown killed her four-year relationship

Anna Friel today reveals how lockdown resulted in the end of her latest romance.

In an interview with You magazine, the actress, 44, says: ‘A relationship I was in for four years broke down after about the first two weeks…

‘When we went into lockdown, I remember thinking: “God, there’s going to be so many people breaking up during this.”

‘While I like to keep my private life incredibly private, I think there’s going to be such a fallout at the end of all this that it’s important to say, “I’m human, it happens to all of us and it is difficult.” ’

Friel, who shot to fame as Beth Jordache in Channel 4’s Brookside before carving out an award-winning career in TV, film and stage, does not name her former partner, but in recent years has been linked to Regimental Corporal Major Mark Jaworski, 42.

Emmy award-winning Friel started going out with Jaworski in 2018 after they met at a charity dinner in Windsor, where he served with the Life Guards Regiment of the Household Cavalry at Combermere Barracks, while Princes William and Harry were members of its Blues and Royals section.

Shaven-headed Jaworski served with distinction in Iraq and Bosnia and colleagues describe him as a ‘born leader’ with expertise in close-quarters combat and weapons training.

He was promoted last year and now teaches recruits at the Army Training Centre in Pirbright, Surrey. The 6ft 2in soldier split from his wife in 2007.

She has used the at her home in Windsor with daughter Gracie, from her relationship with actor David Thewlis, to reflect on her life.

‘Maybe I’m being more reflective because you don’t normally have to stop and analyse these things. You just keep moving,’ she says. ‘Now you can really overthink stuff, so nothing feels without worry.

‘Even if you’re in a relationship, some of my friends are still suffering from extreme loneliness because they’re used to a life of being busy.’

The Golden Globe-nominated actress also admits to being afraid of the prospect of her daughter, now 15, flying the nest.

‘I’m dreading it,’ she says. ‘I left home at 16.’ But she has devised a solution. I always joke with Gracie: “Mummy will get a house for you and I’ll live in the garden. I can help with the grandchildren.” ’