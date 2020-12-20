AC Podcast 505: Listener Questions

Captain Daniel Bader is joined by Joe Maring, Ara Wagoner, and Hayato Huseman for our final episode of 2020. The crew talk about the partnership between Google and Qualcomm to offer four years of Android updates, wear OS and the Fitbit acquisition, and continued antitrust woes.
But the biggest topic this week is YOUR questions. So grab your favorite Holiday beverage and settle in for a toasty warm show!
Listen now
- Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
- Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
- Subscribe in RSS: Audio
- Download directly: Audio
Links:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Jumpstart your Galaxy Watch workouts with these fitness accessories
Want to take full advantage of your new Samsung Galaxy Watch for your fitness goals? These Galaxy Watch fitness accessories will help keep your watch charged and comfortable, track your health progress, and pump you up with your favorite exercise playlists.