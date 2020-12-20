A Timeline of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Whirlwind Relationship

Ariana Grande doesn’t need “7 rings” because she’s now got one on that finger.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 20 to share the exciting news that she is engaged to Dalton Gomez, a real estate broker from California.

“forever n then some,” the pop star captioned her post, alongside a photo collage. In some images, the singer showed off her massive diamond ring and in others, she cuddled with her future husband.

A source close to Ariana told E! News the couple’s loved ones are elated over their announcement, which comes seven months after they confirmed their relationship in May. “It’s a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy,” the insider expressed. “They could not be more excited.”

The pair’s whirlwind romance first started in February when they were spotted kissing at a restaurant in Los Angeles. In May, the duo made their first public appearance as a couple in her and Justin Bieber‘s “Stuck With U” music video.

And since then, the rest, as they say, is history!