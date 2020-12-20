A new US law that goes into effect on December 20 will require ISPs to stop charging "rental,quot; fees for equipment, such as routers, that customers own themselves (Jon Brodkin/Up News Info Technica)

Jon Brodkin / Up News Info Technica:
A new US law that goes into effect on December 20 will require ISPs to stop charging “rental,rdquo; fees for equipment, such as routers, that customers own themselves — New law also targets hidden cable-TV fees and lets users cancel without penalty.
