’90 Day Fiance’ Spoilers: Brittany Banks – Is She Dating Again After Yazan Disaster?

’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ spoilers find that now that the show has ended, we are excited about the new spin off shows on discovery+ coming in January. One of the couples that we are excited to see are Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira.

They split up after the show was finished filming and their relationship was filled with drama! The couple had many differences, mostly culturally, and we saw them fight a lot. Brittany’s behavior became a big issue for Yazan and his family and they called it quits.

When the season finale aired, Yazan had posted about a woman in his life and said it could “be Brittany, maybe no.” Then Yazan tagged an American woman in a post and she told him that she loved him. It seems as if he has moved on, but we think Brittany has too.

’90 Day Fiance’ Spoilers: Brittany’s Sexy Posts

In some recent Instagram posts, Brittany teased her fans about a new man. In the picture, she is promoting adult toys and wearing some very sexy lingerie. She captioned it, “Intimacy as a woman doesn’t have to be so taboo. We all enjoy pleasure and I know I sure do.. My man and I really enjoy how the aphrodisiac drink makes us feel!”

Of course, this post really made Brittany’s fans ask questions. As they continued to reply asking her his name, she never came back with an answer. It seems that she is trying to promote this adult toy line and has become an influencer for them.

’90 Day Fiance’ Spoilers: Brittany Banks – Is She Dating Again?

We hope that she is making some money off of this gig! There are some fans that think she just mentioned a man because of Yazan calling out his new girlfriend, but we don’t know yet.

We are excited to see who Brittany is dating these days and from looking at her social media accounts, there hasn’t been anyone that we suspect so far. She is keeping things pretty low key right now and we do hope to see something revealed soon.

Brittany and Yazan may have gone their separate ways, but we do enjoy keeping up with them. They both seem pretty happy in life right now and that is all we could ask for.

We do enjoy the drama though and we will get a chance to see more of it on the new show 90 Day Bares All. This new series will air on the discovery+ channel on January 4.

