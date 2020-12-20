5 Things We Hate About Steve Harrington

It’s one of Netflix’s hottest shows. Debuting in 2016, Stranger Things is still as popular as ever. It features a roster of talented young actors in the leading roles, from Finn Wolfhard to Millie Bobby Brown. One of the show’s rising stars is Joe Keery, who portrays the multifaceted Steve Harrington.

In the first season of Stranger Things, Steve was a near-villain. And although he has since become an endearing character who has saved the day on several occasions, that first season was problematic for him. Screen Rant recently listed the character’s best and worst qualities. So these are the five things we hate most about Steven Harrington.

1. He’s arrogant

In the first season of Stranger Things, Steve Harrington is the king of Hawkins High and one of the most popular kids. From his budding romance with Nancy to his friendships with the toughest teens in town, Steve was widely recognized as the most promising young man in Hawkins. There’s no doubt that popularity went to his head, because Steve behaved with utter arrogance on many occasions.

2. He’s judgmental

For Steve, appearance is everything — and he’s quick to call out others he perceives as inferior. He has no problem claiming that Jonathan Byers is a loser simply because he doesn’t have access to the latest fashions or the newest car, and it takes a while before Steve can begin to shift his viewpoint. His friendships with Mike, Eleven, Dustin, and the other younger kids help Steve begin to understand that being different is not a bad thing.

3. He gets jealous quickly

In Season 1 of Stranger Things, when Steve and Nancy are dating, Steve becomes possessive of Nancy and calls out anyone he feels threatened by — including Jonathan Byers. His jealousy prompts him to act hastily again and again. Although he usually thinks rationally in the end and tries to make amends, his jealousy ultimately destroys his romance with Nancy.

4. He’s preoccupied with himself

Steve is all that and a bag of chips. Well, at least that’s according to most of the girls at Hawkins High — and Steve himself. He thinks he’s an authority on almost every subject and doesn’t hesitate to offer advice, even on things he’s not qualified to speak on. He also tends to place himself higher than those in his peer group, such as Robin in Season 3.

5. He’s insecure

Steve Harrington overcomes many of his most pressing setbacks and character flaws as Stranger Things unfolds. Still, Steve never quite loses his extreme insecurity, especially when it comes to his looks. He always likes to appear put-together, even when it slows everyone else down. He’s especially vain when it comes to his hair and is known for his perfectly styled coif.

Ultimately, by the end of the first season, Steve transforms from a semi-villain to a relatable young man who finds a whole new group of friends. In fact, he eventually becomes one of the younger kids’ biggest confidantes and protectors. Stranger Things is set to return for a fourth season, and though not much is known about its story points yet, after the emotional upheaval he experienced in Season 3, Steve Harrington is likely in for a wild ride.

