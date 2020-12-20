49ers’ Jimmie Ward appears to knock himself out with hit on CeeDee Lamb

49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward appeared to be knocked out cold for a short time after he hit Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb late in the first half Sunday.

Eventually, San Francisco’s Ward was able to walk off with some assistance after trainers surrounded the prone Ward on the AT,amp;T Stadium turf. The 49ers’ training staff then led Ward back to the locker room. San Francisco soon after ruled Ward out for the game with a concussion.

Here’s the play that ended up with Ward on the ground after Lamb held on for a tough catch:

Ward has been a member of the 49ers since 2014, when he was a first-round pick out of Northern Illinois. He’s started every game for San Francisco in 2020, entering Week 15 with 65 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Prior to Sunday, Ward has had one recorded concussion in his NFL career, according to Sports Injury Predictor. That came on Nov. 20, 2016, and Ward was cleared before the 49ers’ next game on that occasion. Since Ward indeed has a concussion, which was the initial fear after he was able to walk off the field, he’ll have to clear the league’s concussion protocol before returning to action.