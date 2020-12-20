3 reasons why traders expect continuation after Bitcoin price spike to $24K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

3 reasons why traders expect continuation after Bitcoin price spike to $24K

The price of (BTC) surpassed $24,000 on Dec. 19, reaching a new all-time high. On Coinbase, BTC peaked at $24,200 and has since consolidated into the $23,500 to $23,800 range.

Three factors pushed the price of BTC upwards within a short period, leading it to a record-high. The factors are a large short squeeze, stacked sell orders at $23,600, and the market’s reaction to the U.S. Treasury’s self-custodied wallet rule proposal.

Bitcoin exchange liquidation data. Source: Bybt.com