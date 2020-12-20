2020-21 SEC Bowl Schedule

less than a minute ago
College Football Playoff Schedule
|Date/Time (ET)
|Bowl
|Location
|Watch
|Jan. 1
5:00 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
|Arlington, Tx.
AT,amp;T Stadium
|ESPN
|Jan. 1
8:45 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State
|New Orleans, La.
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|ESPN
|Jan. 11
8:00 p.m.
|College Football Playoff National Championship pres. by AT,amp;T
Rose Bowl winner vs. Allstate Sugar Bowl Winner
|Miami, Fl.
Hard Rock Stadium
|ESPN