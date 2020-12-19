Zac Efron Has A Mullet Now

Wonder if he had to mull-it over.
Attaboy, an Australian barbershop, shared a pic with Zac, writing, “Zac Efron dropped into Attaboy Kent Town for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet.”
And behold! That is a man with a mullet!
This isn’t the first time Zac has gone a ‘lil experimental — Remember when he dyed his hair blonde?
Maybe 2020 just is the year for celeb mullets? After all, Maisie Williams has one:
Do I…want a mullet now?
