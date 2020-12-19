Youtuber Trisha Paytas Returns To Fr3nemies (Frenemies) Podcast After Storming Off In a Puff!

Trisha Paytas can’t really seem to make up her mind, or maybe her edibles kicked in, I don’t know. But last week, Trisha Paytas said that she was quitting the Fr3nemies Podcast after she stormed off when co-host Ethan Klein told her that she could not talk about his wife, Hila.

Trisha said that Ethan was the one who initially brought up Hila first and Trish suggested that they bring her on because everyone thought that she and Trisha hated each other and Trish had even joked about not inviting her or Hila’s Mom to her wedding with Moses, Hila’s brother, whom she is apparently dating. (FYI: It was a joke, they’re not getting married.)

Youtube – Trisha Paytas returned to the Fr3nemies Podcast

Trisha said that the comment Ethan made came out of left field for her because no one told her off-camera not to talk about Hila. However that was not the way she expressed it in the moment, in the moment she got mad, called Ethan and Hila all kinds of names and stormed off.

Then she proceeded to come on her youtube channel and make all sorts of bad videos about the couple and all of the things that they personally said behind her back about her relationship basically calling the pot, the kettle, etc.

It ws a huge dramatic mess, but now that Trisha’s had her special brownies her muzzle is back in place, or maybe she realized that without the Fr3nemies podcast that her youtube is just not that popular anymore, and you can’t be a sugar baby forever. (Seriously, that profession has an expiration date.)

Ethan apologized on-air for his miscommuncation but then Dr. Drew, famed celebrity therapist, stepped in on-air and said that he didn’t feel the apology was genuine and he told Ethan that right there if he didn’t mean it it was going to come back to bite him.

Wow! Whe Dr. Drew did that he might have just as well rung the bell for round one to begin because that’s when Trisha wanted to jump in and defend herself. Dr. Drew sounded totally done with both of them, he was so done that he was telling Ethan to basically ignore her and agree with whatever she said (or at least that’s how I interpreted the comment), Trisha did say that she wasn’t aware that her on-air cracks about their family were crossing a line because no one took her aside and told her privately that it was affecting them.

Okay, thanks Trish for being at least a little transparent there. But still, it’s generally not in good form to make cracks about someone’s family. It’s one thing to make cracks about a relationship where two people aren’t married yet (Trish and Moses) but it’s another to make comments about a man’s wife and Mother-in-Law.

Hila, I could kind of see because she and Ethan have a podcast of their own where they talk about Trish and Moses, but the Mom-in-Law, as far as I know, is not involved in any kind of social media online so it’s kind of bad form to involve her. Will Trisha stay on the podcast? For the time being, I guess. Stay tuned!!!

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celeb baby news, come back to Celeb Baby Laundry.