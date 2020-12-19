YouTuber Tana Mongeau Goes IN, Slams Ex Bella Thorne Over Shocking OnlyFans Claims!

In the world of YouTube celebrities, Tana Mongeau has made quite a name for herself. Recently, her ex-girlfriend, Bella Thorne told all of her fans that she was the first person to even use OnlyFans. Of course, there are plenty of accounts of the website and her rivals are pretty sure she is full of it!

Tana slammed her for being so upfront about OnlyFans and how she took money from sex workers because of some very racy photos that she posted on an adult’s only website.

YouTube: Bella Joined OnlyFans in August

Bella decided that she was the first person to have an OnlyFans account and she has really started to ruffle some feathers.

She posted, “Everyone jumping on OnlyFans but I took the hit for doing it first, cool. Legit everyone in my news feed following in my footsteps, but when I was getting heat, y’all were scared.” Funny enough, just a few days later, Tana posted on her Twitter account, “Ok. I’m done promoting my OnlyFans for the day. No, I’m not gonna claim I was the first celeb to do it either.ahhahahahahahha”

YouTube: Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne: Tana Slams Bella

Tana is just one of the many celebrities that has an OnlyFans account and she ended up making $3 million for her first month on the website! Of course, the comments that she made about Bella came after she really pissed some people off.

She has been accused of scamming people with an ad about a $200 picture of herself fully naked. When her fans paid the money for the picture, she was wearing a bikini in the picture and it is one that her fans can see on her Instagram account.

Sex workers were quick to bring up the fact that Bella has been taking money from them digitally. One wrote, “Bella Thorne claiming to have “started” OnlyFans, taking credit away from the Black and Brown SWs who made that platform what it is today, and the fact it was created in 2016 and she hopped on THIS YEAR I just… the worms in her brain are working overtime right now.”

Not only has Bella made a lot of money on OnlyFans, but her first day, she brought in $1 million. She is the one that is responsible for the site putting caps on what can be charged per picture. Now tips can be $100 maximum and $50 pay per view photos.

