YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: ‘I’m Just Hosting’ It

In the interview, Lucci denies that the infamous party, which has someone flaunting her oral skills with a cucumber, is the reason why he and the daughter of Lil Wayne split last year.

YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter were a happy couple before he seemingly pissed her off with his involvement in the controversial cucumber party last year. Discussing the matter in a new interview for VLAD TV, the “Everyday We Lit” rapper defended himself from the criticism he received at the time that also allegedly cost him his relationship with Reginae.

“I understand where they come from when they say I shouldn’t have commented on the s**t, or I shouldn’t have been at the party, but I’m just hosting the party,” he said to VLad. “I’m just here; I ain’t goddamn putting no cucumber in no girl mouth and s**t,” he went on to say, referring to a girl who flaunted her oral skills with a cucumber.

In the interview, Lucci also denied that the cucumber challenge was the reason why he and the daughter of Lil Wayne split. After confirming that he and Reginae are now giving their failed romantic relationship another chance, Lucci insisted, “Going to a cucumber party or commenting on a cucumber don’t mean a person do not love a person who he’s with just because he’s seen something on Instagram and comment. Right?”





In an April episode of “T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle”, Reginae addressed her breakup with Lucci after the infamous party. “After a long on and off again relationship me and Lucci are finally done,” she said in the episode. “I feel like he didn’t have respect for me like he did at the beginning. Of course, the cucumber party was the last straw for me. I feel like it’s not respectful for a man who’s in a relationship to be there. It’s certain things that you just don’t do, especially dating me.”

Reginae admitted she was a little heartbroken shortly after their split, but she assured others that she was doing fine. “I was in love with this man, but I feel like I’m in a healthy space mentally,” she went on to say.