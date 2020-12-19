Will There Be a Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card in 2020?

The holiday season is in full swing, which means it’s time for endless eggnog, caroling, and the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card.

The cards are one of their top holiday traditions and something their fans look forward to every December. But with all that’s going on in the world, we’re wondering if there’s even going to be a Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card in 2020.

Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner at an event in October 2015 in West Hollywood, California | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card is a big tradition for the family

This tradition dates back to the ’80s when the Kardashians were still kids and Kris Jenner was still married to their father, Robert Kardashian Snr. The cards usually feature everyone wearing the same or similar outfits and standing against a matching backdrop.

The Kardashian kids — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob — are usually front and center, surrounded by other members of their family. They’ve been joined by all kinds of people over the years, including Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, Caitlyn Jenner, and Scott Disick.

Brody Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Bruce Jenner, Kris Jenner, Cassandra Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Brandon Jenner, Burton Jenner, Robert Kardashian, Jr., and Khloé Kardashian in 1991 | Maureen Donaldson/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

But the holiday tradition has changed over the years

Those who have kept up with the Kardashian-Jenners know how hard it has become to shoot the Christmas card. From scheduling conflicts to sister absences, it’s become a big pain to plan and organize.

It became such a hassle that Kim put together her own card in 2019 along with her husband Kanye West and their kids: North, 7, Saint, 6, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

Speaking about their failure to do a joint card, a source told Us Weekly at the time: “There are so many schedules and people involved and it was constant arguing and too much stress. No one is leading it and pushing for it. Everyone kind of agrees, besides Kris, that it is a pain to organize and plan.”

The source added: “Kim and the rest of the family could not really agree on a card this year and so Kim wanted to do her own…Kim and Kayne wanted to do their own thing and have their own vibe and it did not match with the Christmas card that the whole family used to do anymore.”

So will there be a Kardashian Christmas card in 2020?

So far, it doesn’t appear that any of the Kardashian-Jenners has shared whether there will be a family Christmas card in 2020. But it doesn’t seem likely given past and recent events.

Notably, they announced earlier in December that they wouldn’t be having their annual Christmas party for the first time in 40 years, citing the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA,” Khloé tweeted on Dec. 6. “So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe.”

She added that her family wanted to prioritize “health and safety” and that “taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

The revelation came after the Kardashian-Jenner family experienced backlash for several outings, including in April for Easter and in October when they jetted off to a private island to celebrate Kardashian West’s 40th birthday party (with the exception of Kylie Jenner).

That said, we aren’t counting on a card with the entire family this year. But perhaps one of the sisters will do a shoot with just the people in their households, like Kim did in 2019.