Why James Bond expert thinks Henry Cavill won’t be Bond

The Bond scholar in question is International Journal of James Bond Studies editor Dr. Ian Kinane. The good doctor recently spoke with the folks at Express U.K., laying out a few theories about who might play James Bond next. Dr. Kinane made very clear his doubts about Cavill landing the role, implying the actor’s turns as DC’s Superman and in the Mission Impossible franchise have made him “too big” for Bond. He then dashed the hopes of anyone eyeing the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, or Tom Hiddleston for much the same reason.

Specific to Cavill, however, Dr. Kinane did temper his opinion with a bit of hope as history suggests the actor’s past dealings with Bond might just put him ahead of the pack. “Everyone saw Pierce Brosnan coming because he auditioned years and years before. Everyone saw Timothy Dalton coming again because he auditioned years and years before.” So famous or not, history implies Henry Cavill may still get his shot at playing 007.

That being said, Dr. Kinane is convinced a lesser-known actor will ultimately win the part, and even named a few who might have an inside track. “Jamie Bell is a good choice because he performed in a movie called Film Stars Only Die in Liverpool which was produced by [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli. I’d also say perhaps James Norton. He has a particular kind of recognizable Britishness that melded I think with a potential to be hardened in much the same way Daniel Craig has.”

Scholarly intuition aside, it’s safe to say Dr. Kinane is as much in the dark as anyone about who’ll win the role. Needless to say, Henry Cavill’s name will be in the mix right up until it isn’t.