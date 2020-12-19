Why Frank Sinatra Was Banned From Marilyn Monroe’s Funeral

Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra were two of the most influential celebrities of their time. Decades later, they are still regarded as Hollywood legends. And because of their fame and status it’s only natural to assume that the two dated at some point.

To the surprise of few, Monroe and Sinatra were romantically involved for a short period. But sadly, despite Sinatra’s adoration for Monroe, he was banned from her funeral. Keep reading to find out why.

Marilyn Monroe in a strapless dress and a hairstyle favored in the mid 1950s | Bettmann/ Contributor via Getty Images

Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra were in an open relationship

According to the autobiography titled Marilyn Monroe: The Private Life of a Public Icon, Monroe and Sinatra were in an “open romance.” Sinatra was a known-womanizer, while Monroe wasn’t opposed to expanding her horizons in the dating pool. And because of this, they decided to be romantically involved while continuing to see other people.

Portrait of starlet Marilyn Monroe | Ed Clark/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

In his autobiography, author Charles Casillo says that their relationship would best be described today as a “friends with benefits” arrangement.

But despite the casual nature of their romance, Sinatra had fallen in love with Monroe.

“Like many men, Frank Sinatra fell under her spell. He treated her like he had never treated any other woman,” Casillo revealed to a podcast via US Weekly. “He was very protective of her.”

And according to the podcast, he asked the blonde bombshell to marry him several times, to which she politely declined.

Frank Sinatra was banned from Marilyn Monroe’s funeral because of Joe DiMaggio

Marilyn Monroe and second husband Major League Baseball center fielder Joe DiMaggio | Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Monroe was once married to the former baseball champion for the New York Yankees, Joe DiMaggio. Their turbulent romance ultimately led to their divorce, but DiMaggio never stopped loving Monroe. Until the day he died, he would send roses to his ex-wife’s grave every single week, as she had once requested (according to The New York Post.)

He was so in love with Monroe that he was heartbroken to learn she had started up a new romance with the famous singer, Sinatra. (Sinatra and DiMaggio were close friends in the past.)

Feeling so betrayed by the crooner, DiMaggio banned Sinatra from attending Monroe’s funeral (as reported by The New York Times.)

Frank Sinatra’s lawyer warned him against marrying Marilyn Monroe for a tragic reason

Marilyn Monroe crying | Bettmann / Contributor

According to US Weekly, Sinatra’s lawyer refused to let the singer marry Monroe. The reasoning behind it is rather devastating.

“He actually went to his lawyer and said, ‘I think I am going to marry Marilyn,’ and his lawyer talked him out of it,” said Casillo. “The lawyer said, ‘Don’t marry her. She’s going to commit suicide, and if she kills herself during the time that she is Frank Sinatra’s wife, you will go down in history as the man responsible for Marilyn Monroe’s death.’”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.