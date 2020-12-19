What time is Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith today? PPV schedule, main card start time for 2020 fight

It’s been over a year since fans have had the opportunity to see Canelo Alvarez in a boxing ring, but the WBA (Super) and WBC “Franchise” middleweight champion will finally make his 2020 debut when he faces Callum Smith on Saturday.

Smith (27-0, 19 KOs) might just be Canelo’s toughest challenge yet. The undefeated Englishman is the WBA (Super) and The Ring super middleweight champion.

“I’ve been wanting a big fight since becoming world champion, so I’m so pleased that during these challenging times we can deliver to the fans a fight between the very best in the division,” Smith said ahead of the fight. “I truly believe I will beat him and will prove that 168 pounds is my division.”

Of course, Smith is still the underdog. Canelo is a four-division champion. The last time he fought in the 168-pound division, he destroyed Rocky Fielding in a third-round TKO back in December 2018 to capture the WBA (Regular) super middleweight title.

Here’s what you need to know about Canelo vs. Smith, including the start time, price and updated betting odds.

What time is Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 19

Saturday, Dec. 19 Main event start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Canelo-Smith start time: 11 p.m. ET

Canelo Alvarez’s return to the ring against Callum Smith takes place on Saturday, Dec. 19. The card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Alvarez and Smith expected to take their ring walks about 11 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the earlier fights.

How to watch Canelo vs. Smith

The Canelo vs. Smith fight will stream live globally on DAZN, to more than 200 countries and territories (excluding Mexico, where it will be shown on TV Azteca).

Those interested in watching the fight can find DAZN on a number of different systems, including, but not limited to, Amazon Fire TV/stick, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Roku and Xbox One. Viewers can also find it on DAZN.com using browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari.

How much does Canelo vs. Smith cost?

PPV: $69.99

$69.99 DAZN Subscription: $19.99/month, $99.99/year

DAZN is offering two different ways to watch the Canelo vs. Smith fight in the United States with various price points.

Boxing fans interested in watching the fight can sign up for a monthly DAZN subscription or annual pass. The annual pass costs $99.99 while the monthly subscription costs $19.99. (In Canada, a subscription is $20 CAD per month or $150 CAD per year.)

Customers of major cable providers such as Comcast, Charter, Cox and more can also pay $69.99 to watch on their cable box and receive a four-month DAZN subscription as part of the cost.

Where is the Canelo vs. Smith fight taking place?

The Canelo vs. Smith fight will take place in San Antonio, Texas, at the Alamodome. A limited number of fans will be in attendance.

This will be Alvarez’s second fight at the Alamodome, having beaten Austin Trout there in April 2013, and it will be Alvarez’s fourth fight in Texas overall.

Canelo vs. Smith betting odds

Alvarez opened as a -670 favorite against Smith, which means you’ll need to bet $670 to win $100. Meanwhile, Smith is a +400 underdog, meaning if you bet $100, you could win $400.

For updated odds, check the listings provided at the DraftKings sportsbook.

Canelo Alvarez career record, bio

Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Height: 5-8

5-8 Reach: 70.5 inches

70.5 inches Record: 53-1-2, 36 KOs

Callum Smith career record, bio

Nationality: English

English Height: 6-3

6-3 Reach: 78 inches

78 inches Record: 27-0, 19 KOs

