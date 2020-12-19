What Happened to Danny and Sandy After the Movie, According to John Travolta

The last time we saw Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson of Grease, they were riding off into the sunset together. Since then, there have been endless questions as to their fate, but answers are rare. But to let actor John Travolta tell it, Danny and Sandy really did have a happy ending.

‘Grease’ concluded with Danny and Sandy reuniting

Released in 1978, Grease mostly focuses on Danny (Travolta) and Sandra Dee, aka Sandy, (Olivia Newton-John) during their final year at Rydell High School.

Danny and Sandy had previously met and fallen in love during summer vacation. But at the end of the trip, they split up, with Sandy returning to her native Australia.

They later reunite at Rydell after Sandy’s parents make the decision to stay local. But Danny infamously snubs her, too embarrassed to be his true self in front of his T-Birds greaser gang, which includes his friends Kenickie, Sonny, Putzie, and Doody.

This marks the beginning of an emotional rollercoaster for both of them. But by the end of the school year, the two are able to reconcile, heading off together after celebrating their class graduation.

What happened to Danny and Sandy after ‘Grease,’ according to John Travolta

In 2016, there was a viral theory that Sandy had actually drowned during summer vacation — and that she’d imagined everything that happened afterward in a coma. This idea was fueled by Danny’s “Summer Nights” lyric, “I saved her life; she nearly drowned,” and the ending scene showing him and Sandy driving towards the sky.

Asked about this theory in 2018, Travolta told USA Today: “I love it; imaginations are awesome. These things are bound to happen to something timeless like this. It’s so fun.”

But he ultimately pushed back on the idea, saying he believes Danny and Sandy settled down and started a family. “I think they had several kids, which people did in those days, they adored their kids, and they held onto their romance,” he said. “Sandy and Danny were the real deal.”

Will there be any more ‘Grease’ projects in the future?

As of writing, there are actually several Grease projects underway, including a film and a TV series.

There’s Summer Lovin’, a prequel says will detail “that fateful [summer] meeting and what followed.” But overall, details are still pretty scarce.

There’s also the HBO Max spinoff series Grease: Rydell High — something WarnerMedia describes as a “joyous musical series set in and around the world of Rydell High” that “reimagines the global smash hit movie with some characters you already know, and a whole lot more you will soon meet.” But again, details are limited.

As for Travolta and Newton-John’s involvement, it’s unlikely either of them will appear in the projects, especially considering they weren’t involved in Grease 2 (1982). However, they at least came together in 2019 and blessed us with several sing-a-long screenings.