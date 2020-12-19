What channel is Notre Dame vs. Clemson on today? Time, TV schedule for 2020 ACC championship game

Who ever said Notre Dame couldn’t hang in a Power 5 conference? The Irish have one more chance to prove doubters wrong when they meet No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship.

No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) already defeated the Tigers in a double-overtime classic in early November, inspiring a memorable crowd-storming in Notre Dame Stadium. The rematch should be a little more difficult for the Irish, as Clemson will have several starters back that did not play in the first game, including Heisman-contending quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence is quite comfortable playing in ACC Championships. He’s thrown a combined six touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last two, while Clemson has won six straight conference titles. Lawrence, who is the presumed top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has only lost one game in which he played for Clemson over the last three years, losing to LSU in the most recent National Championship.

While Notre Dame’s Ian Book won’t be winning this year’s Heisman, he may show up on a few ballots should he pull off a second win over the Tigers. Book has passed 2,382 passing yards and 15 touchdowns this season and has had plenty of help on the ground from Kyren Williams, who has 1,011 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns.

The ramifications of this game are huge in terms of qualifying for the College Football Playoff. Depending on how close the outcome is, either team may survive in a losing effort. A blowout loss, however, would almost certainly remove Clemson from the Playoff discussion and would likely drop the Irish out of the picture as well.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channels and more.

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Clemson on today?

TV channel (national): ABC

ABC Live stream: fuboTV

Notre Dame vs. Clemson will air live on ABC starting at 4 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call, with Maria Taylor acting as the sideline reporter. The game in Charlotte will also be the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 19

Saturday, Dec. 19 Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

Saturday’s game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will follow the Big 12 Championship between No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 6 Iowa State on ABC.

Notre Dame football schedule 2020

Week Date Game 1 Sept. 12 Notre Dame 27, Duke 13 2 Sept. 19 Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0 3 Oct. 10 Notre Dame 42, Florida St. 26 4 Oct. 17 Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7 5 Oct. 24 Notre Dame 45, Pittsburgh 3 6 Oct. 31 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13 7 Nov. 7 Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40 8 Nov. 14 Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31 9 Nov. 27 Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21 16 Dec. 19 vs. Clemson

