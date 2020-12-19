What channel is Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith on tonight? How to watch, buy 2020 fight on pay-per-view

A year mostly devoid of memorable boxing fights gets a final marquee draw when Canelo Alvarez faces Callum Smith on Saturday night for the The Ring and WBA super-middleweight titles.

Alvarez already holds one win over his rival’s family, besting brother Liam Smith by knockout in 2016. Like Callum right now, Liam was undefeated heading into that matchup.

There will be six fights before the Canelo headliner, with the highly anticipated action starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The best place to watch the entire Alvarez vs. Smith card is on DAZN, which owns exclusive rights to broadcast the fight in the United States.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith boxing match, including the start time, where to buy the PPV and how much it costs.

It’s Fight Season: Join DAZN to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith

What channel is Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith on tonight?

Live stream: DAZN

DAZN Pay-per-view: DAZN

Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith is available exclusively on DAZN, the subscription-based sports streaming service. For the first time since launch, DAZN is also offering the fight for purchase via traditional pay-per-view means to complement its live-streaming options. As such, boxing fans can buy Canelo vs. Smith through their cable provider.

DAZN can be used via desktop website, mobile app, smart TV app and console app, meaning most if not all of your devices can play the fight live and on-demand.

How much is Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith pay-per-view?

PPV price: $69.99

$69.99 DAZN subscription: $19.99/month or $99/year

The fight is available live to DAZN users who have purchased a subscription at the $19.99 per month or a $99.99 per year rates.

Canelo vs. Smith is also available for purchase on pay-per-view for $69.99 from major cable providers such as Comcast, Charter, Cox and more. All PPV buys come with a free three-month subscription to DAZN.

Join DAZN to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith

What time does the Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith fight start?

Undercard start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Canelo vs. Smith start time: 11 p.m. ET

The title fight starts at about 11 p.m. ET, but earlier fights on the card will be on starting at 8 p.m. ET. There are seven total matchups scheduled for Saturday night.

Canelo vs. Smith fight card