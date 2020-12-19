Home Sports What channel is Alabama vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for...

What channel is Alabama vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for 2020 SEC championship game

Lisa Witt
Death, taxes and Alabama playing in the SEC championship game.

The undefeated Tide (10-0) can win their sixth conference title in the last seasons with a victory over No. 7 Florida. Alabama has scored fewer than 41 points just once this season and has an average margin of victory of 32.7 points. A brief reminder that those numbers have been recorded exclusively against SEC opponents as there is no question whether the Tide are deserving of their No. 1 rank.

This game lost much of its luster last week when Florida lost 37-34 to LSU, thanks in large part to a shoe thrown by the Gators’ Marco Wilson in the final minutes. Florida’s offense has been equally as impressive to Alabama’s, ranking 12th in the FBS scoring 41.2 points per game. The Tide’s scoring offense ranks third with 49.5 points per game.

While the game may be void of any Playoff ramifications even if Alabama loses, the Heisman will likely be decided on this field. Alabama has three contenders in quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and receiver DeVonta Smith, who may very well all cancel each other out, while Florida is led by its quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Alabama vs. Florida on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channels and more.

What channel is Alabama vs. Florida on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Alabama vs. Florida will air live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will call the game from the booth with Jamie Erdahl serving as the sideline reporter.

Alabama vs. Florida start time

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 19
  • Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

The game begins at 8 p.m. ET and will be held in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama football schedule 2020

WeekDateGame
4Sept. 26Alabama 38, Missouri 19
5Oct. 3Alabama 52, Texas A,amp;M 24
6Oct. 10Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48
7Oct. 17Alabama 41, Georgia 24
8Oct. 24Alabama 48, Tennessee 17
9Oct. 31Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0
12Nov. 21Alabama 63, Kentucky 3
13Nov. 28Alabama 42, Auburn 13
14Dec. 5Alabama 55, LSU 17
15Dec. 12Alabama 52, Arkansas 3
16Dec. 19vs. Florida

Florida football schedule 2020

WeekDateGame
4Sept. 26Florida 51, Ole Miss 35
5Oct. 3Florida 38, South Carolina 24
6Oct. 10Texas A,amp;M 41, Florida 38
9Oct. 31Florida 41, Missouri 17
10Nov. 7Florida 44, Georgia 28
11Nov. 14Florida 63, Arkansas 35
12Nov. 21Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17
13Nov. 28Florida 34, Kentucky 10
14Dec. 5Florida 31, Tennessee 19
15Dec. 12LSU 37, Florida 34
16Dec. 19vs. Alabama

