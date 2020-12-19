What Bitcoin all-time high? These 3 charts prove new retail buyers aren’t here yet By Cointelegraph

What Bitcoin all-time high? These 3 charts prove new retail buyers aren’t here yet
(BTC) has gained 30% in a week and topped out at $23,777 on Dec. 16 — but hardly anyone in the world knows yet, data suggests.
According to charts tracking public awareness of what Bitcoin has done recently, interest is still a fraction of what it was during its run to previous all-time highs exactly three years ago in 2017.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.