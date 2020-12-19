What Bitcoin all-time high? These 3 charts prove new retail buyers aren’t here yet By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

What Bitcoin all-time high? These 3 charts prove new retail buyers aren’t here yet

(BTC) has gained 30% in a week and topped out at $23,777 on Dec. 16 — but hardly anyone in the world knows yet, data suggests.

According to charts tracking public awareness of what Bitcoin has done recently, interest is still a fraction of what it was during its run to previous all-time highs exactly three years ago in 2017.

Twitter volume for BTC 3-year chart. Source: TheTIE
Wikipedia page views for Bitcoin 3-year chart. Source: CoinMarketCap