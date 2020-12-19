WA brings back hard border with NSW

Western Australia is reinstating its hard border with NSW as of midnight tonight in response to the growing COVID-19 cluster on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Premier Mark McGowan said NSW had moved to a “medium risk” state.

After midnight tonight, arrivals from NSW without a legitimate exemption could well be turned back at the border or the airport, Mr McGowan said.

Those who arrive before midnight will be quarantined for 14 days.

Anybody who has been in NSW since December 11 and has not since stayed 14 days in a low-risk or very-low-risk jurisdiction, will also be barred from the state.

Exemptions are available for government officials, Commonwealth MPs, active military personnel, and people carrying out crucial transport.

“This is not what anyone wanted just days before Christmas,” Mr McGowan said.

“It is clear NSW will record further cases in coming days.”

There are long lines of travellers at Sydney Airport hoping to beat state travel restrictions amid the growing Northern Beaches cluster. (Nine)

Mr McGowan said he did not “point fingers” over what happened but said NSW needed to “kill the virus”.

“They seem to be engaging in a form of whack-a-mole,” he said.

“They step on a gym here, a restaurant there … They need to stop the virus.”

He pointed to South Australia’s and Victoria’s harsher COVID-19 measures as a successful way to combat the spread.