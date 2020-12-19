Vinnik’s attorney appeals against 5-year prison sentence By Cointelegraph

The defense team of Alexander Vinnik, an alleged launderer who was sentenced to a five-year prison term, disagrees with the court’s decision.

According to a Dec. 18 report by Russian news agency Kommersant, Vinnik’s attorney Frederic Belot has appealed the French court’s judgement, arguing that the defendant was not involved in any money laundering operations.