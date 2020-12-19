[VIDEO] ‘SNL’: Alex Moffat Cast as Joe Biden, Replacing Jim Carrey

RELATED STORIES

Just hours after Jim Carrey announced he would no longer portray president-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live, the late-night comedy series introduced his successor — and it’s an actual cast member.

Alex Moffat, who is best known for his portrayal of Eric Trump, succeeded Carrey in this weekend’s midseason finale. He joined Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris on stage and acknowledged that he looked a bit different.

“I’m like Colonel Sanders,” he explained. “Every time you see me, I’m a different guy. There’s a good chance this time next year, I’m going to be Mario Lopez.

“I just want to let the American people know one thing: You’re about to have a real leader again,” he continued. “And you’re going to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of American politics.”

At that point, the Vice President-elect chimed in with her promise to the American populace. “I will make sure Joe never specifies what he means by ‘diverse,’” she said. “That is my Christmas present to you, America.”

Before Biden’s entrance, current VP Mike Pence (again played by Beck Bennett) received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was eventually joined by President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon), who recently contracted coronavirus; and Dr. Ben Carson (Kenan Thompson), who still wasn’t sure what his job as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development entailed after four years in the Trump administration.

